Georgia capped off its 2020 season with a thrilling 24-21 win over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl. Two of the biggest reasons Georgia was able to come from behind and beat the Bearcats was the efforts Azeez Ojulari and Jack Podlesny.

ESPN recently recognized their efforts by naming both to the All-Bowl team. Ojulari had 3.0 sacks in the win for the Bulldogs as well as a key forced fumble. That turnover set up Georgia’s lone touchdown drive of the second half.

The game would also be Ojulari’s last as a Bulldog, as he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft the day after the win. Ojulari led Georgia with 8.5 sacks this season.

“It was important for me to just to make sure the seniors go out the right way,” Ojulari said. “Their last game, they worked so hard in this unpredictable season. You never know. Just got the opportunity to play for another game, so I took advantage of it, to play with my brothers.”

Podlesny made all three of his field-goal attempts in the win for Georgia. None though were bigger than his 53-yarder to give Georgia a 22-21 lead with only two seconds remaining. It was a career-long for the walk-on kicker.

Podlesny’s heroics earned him MVP honors for the game.

“Once we kind of got there, I tried to slow my breathing because I didn’t want to rush anything, I didn’t want to overcompensate for anything,” Podlesny said. “Snap from Payne Walker and hold from Jake (Camarda), unbelievable. I tried to follow through with the kick and it went in.”

In his first season as Georgia’s kicker, Podlesny made 13 of his 16 field goal attempts, while making all 38 of his extra points.

Georgia finished the 2020 season with an 8-2 record and the No. 7 ranking in the final AP Poll. While Georgia must replace Ojulari, it does bring back a host of key contributions. Quarterback JT Daniels, running back James Cook, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer and defensive lineman Jordan Davis are just some of the Bulldogs who have announced they will be back for the 2021 team.

The Bulldogs will have a tall task to start 2021, as they take on the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte. The game is set for a Sept. 4 kickoff.

