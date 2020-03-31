Kirby Smart updates rehab progress of Dominick Blaylock, D’Wan Mathis

Had there been actual spring practice going on right now, we’d likely have a better idea of where a number of Georgia football players stand. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, that obviously won’t happen. But those questions still exist, especially in regard to those that are working to come back from injury. In meeting with reporters on Tuesday, Kirby Smart added that there were a few players who would’ve missed all of the spring practice because of prior injuries.

Now those players, such as Dominick Blaylock and D’Wan Mathis, are just focusing on rehabbing. And that aspect, per Smart, hasn’t been impacted too much by the disruption. “The great thing about rehab is you can do it anywhere,” Smart said. “Ron (Courson, Georgia’s director of sports medicine) has them set up. They can come in and do check-ins with Ron. If they choose to be here in town they can do their rehab locally here and have access to everything.” Blaylock is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the opening quarter of the SEC championship game. It was always going to be unlikely for him to go through and participate in drills given the injury occurred in December. But the expectation was that he would be ready for fall camp come August, roughly eight months after the injury occurred. Blaylock’s step-father added on Twitter that Blaylock has been rehabbing hard as well as posted some highlights from Blaylock’s freshman season. Blaylock led the team in yards per catch as a freshman, as his 18 catches went for 310 yards. He also scored touchdowns against Auburn, Florida and Arkansas State. Should he be healthy, he’ll be expected to take on a big role in the Georgia passing game, which has been overhauled this offseason with the addition of new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken and graduate transfer quarterback Jamie Newman. Mathis meanwhile is still working to get clearance following brain surgery last May. DawgNation’s Mike Griffith caught up with Mathis’ father, Terence, who stated that Mathis was able to get an exemption and stay and work near campus.