Kirby Smart updates rehab progress of Dominick Blaylock, D’Wan Mathis
Had there been actual spring practice going on right now, we’d likely have a better idea of where a number of Georgia football players stand. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, that obviously won’t happen.
But those questions still exist, especially in regard to those that are working to come back from injury. In meeting with reporters on Tuesday, Kirby Smart added that there were a few players who would’ve missed all of the spring practice because of prior injuries.
Now those players, such as Dominick Blaylock and D’Wan Mathis, are just focusing on rehabbing. And that aspect, per Smart, hasn’t been impacted too much by the disruption.
“The great thing about rehab is you can do it anywhere,” Smart said. “Ron (Courson, Georgia’s director of sports medicine) has them set up. They can come in and do check-ins with Ron. If they choose to be here in town they can do their rehab locally here and have access to everything.”
Blaylock is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the opening quarter of the SEC championship game. It was always going to be unlikely for him to go through and participate in drills given the injury occurred in December.
But the expectation was that he would be ready for fall camp come August, roughly eight months after the injury occurred. Blaylock’s step-father added on Twitter that Blaylock has been rehabbing hard as well as posted some highlights from Blaylock’s freshman season.
Blaylock led the team in yards per catch as a freshman, as his 18 catches went for 310 yards. He also scored touchdowns against Auburn, Florida and Arkansas State. Should he be healthy, he’ll be expected to take on a big role in the Georgia passing game, which has been overhauled this offseason with the addition of new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken and graduate transfer quarterback Jamie Newman.
Mathis meanwhile is still working to get clearance following brain surgery last May. DawgNation’s Mike Griffith caught up with Mathis’ father, Terence, who stated that Mathis was able to get an exemption and stay and work near campus.
Related: Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis continuing comeback ‘home’ in Athens, granted exemption
But had Mathis elected to return home to Michigan, he still would’ve been able to rehab and train there thanks to Courson’s deep connections across the country.
“The good thing is Ron knows so man people across the country every one of these kids he can reach out to somebody and have a whole network of people where they can get their rehab done,” Smart said.
Should Mathis get the clearance to fully return to play, he will compete for the starting quarterback job along with Newman, Stetson Bennett and incoming freshman Carson Beck.
Mathis and Blaylock are just two of the players who are still able to make progress to returning to the field, whenever that might be. Smart did not speculate on when that might be, but he added that the rehab work guys put in now will help them when that time comes.
“Dom and Dwan they do exactly what you ask them to do, and they know it helps the future of their careers to be rehabbing,” Smart said. “And they’re committed to doing that. And the good thing is the NCAA has allowed us to help those guys.”
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Kirby Smart: Why Georgia gave Scott Cochran opportunity that Nick Saban wouldn’t
- Kirby Smart: Football stoppage will ‘affect quarterbacks more than anything’
- Georgia football coach Kirby Smart: ‘Control what you can control’
- NCAA votes to grant spring sports athletes extra year of eligibility
- CJ Washington: The 2022 prospect who brings to mind Nick Chubb, Nolan Smith and Fred G. Sanford
- Where Georgia football turns to now at the running back spot in the 2021 class
- WATCH: Former Georgia OL Isaiah Wilson reveals years of family sacrifice