WATCH: Why Jordan Davis’ return is significant for Georgia football title chances

Georgia got some really good news with regards to the 2021 college football season on Thursday when it learned that Jordan Davis would be returning to Georgia for his senior season.

Davis might not play a premier position like quarterback, but there is arguably no player more important to what Georgia does on the defensive side of the ball than Davis.

Playing nose tackle, Davis is the anchor of the defense. He’s an immovable force that makes life much, much easier for Georgia’s linebackers. The Bulldogs led the nation in rush defense this year and Davis is a large reason why that is the case.

Davis was a player that some in the scouting community thought very highly of, so landing him no doubt helps add to a talented Georgia team for the 2021 season.

Georgia’s first game might be its toughest, as the Bulldogs will open against the Clemson Tigers. The game also figures to carry extra significance for Davis as he is from Charlotte, which is where the game will be played.

The DawgNation team of Jeff Sentell, Connor Riley, Brandon Adams and Mike Griffith discuss the Davis news as well as all the other comings and goings when it comes to Georgia football.

Among the other topics discussed:

How will Clemson-Georgia to open the 2021 season look?

What does JT Daniels mean for Georgia in 2021?

What players still have decisions to make?

What impact does the hiring of Mike Bobo and Derek Mason have on Georgia?

What in the world is going on at Tennessee with Jeremy Pruitt?

Previewing the Alabama-Ohio State game for Monday.

Cover 4 Live takes place every Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on the DawgNation Facebook and Youtube pages.

