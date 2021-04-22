Georgia football podcast: 5-star safety Kamari Wilson previews hot summer for UGA recruiting

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,424 (April 21, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what five-star safety Kamari Wilson has recently put on social media, and why it possibly suggests big things ahead for UGA’s 2022 class.

Georgia football podcast: Five-star safety Kamari Wilson previews hot summer for UGA recruiting

Beginning of the show: Georgia seemingly has significant momentum with its 2022 recruiting class, and if recent posts from five-star safety Kamari Wilson serve as a guide, the best could still be yet to come for the Bulldogs. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

Five-minute mark: I discuss the concerns some UGA fans have about the Bulldogs’ offensive line.