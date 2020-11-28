Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,332 (Nov. 27, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the storylines in place for UGA’s trip to South Carolina Saturday night.

Georgia football podcast: Plenty of backstory for UGA at South Carolina

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s game at South Carolina Saturday night will feature two teams that know plenty about each other. I’ll detail some of the subplots on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I’ll share some nice comments from UGA linebacker Channing Tindall on playing in his hometown of Columbia, SC on Saturday and discuss the mood around UGA about not playing its in-state rival on the Saturday after Thanksgiving this season.

15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards briefly joins the show before being interrupted by a phone malfunction. DawgNation’s Connor Riley steps in after that.

30-minute mark: I preview the top games of the weekend.

End of show: I express my gratitude to DawgNation Daily listeners for their support of our show.