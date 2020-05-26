What social media is saying about newest Georgia football commit Chaz Chambliss

The Georgia Bulldogs landed their first commitment in over a month on Tuesday, as outside linebacker prospect Chaz Chambliss announced that he would be attending the University of Georgia.

Chambliss is rated as the No. 255 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He projects as a SAM outside linebacker in Georgia’s defense and comes from Carrollton, Ga. Chambliss announced his commitment in a video posted to his social media pages.