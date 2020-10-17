Georgia football fans can follow the latest gambling and point spread trends for UGA games and the other top SEC and national games each week on Go With The Flow — presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams and the entire DawgNation team will make their picks for the week’s top games and Dari Payrow, from RS Andrews, will tell them when they’re wrong. Join the fun on the DawgNation video channels and play along by making your own picks each week. This week’s edition of Go With The Flow includes key information bettors should know before making a wager on UGA and Alabama. 5 things to know before betting UGA as a 4.5-point underdog at Alabama Saturday will be the 10th time Georgia has been an underdog in the Kirby Smart era. The Bulldogs are 5-3-1 against the spread in those previous nine games, and UGA has gone 4-1-1 against the spread as an underdog since winning outright against Auburn as a 10-point “dog” in November of 2016.

The Bulldogs have also won straight up as three-point underdogs in the 2016 Liberty Bowl vs. TCU and as five-point underdogs at Notre Dame in 2017. UGA has been an underdog in each of its last two matchups vs. Alabama, and while the Bulldogs are still looking for their first win on the field vs. the Crimson Tide under Smart. UGA is 1-0-1 against the spread — covering as 12-point underdogs in a 35-28 loss in the 2018 SEC Championship Game and pushing the three-point spread in a 26-23 loss in the 2017 national championship game. UGA failed to cover in its last game as an underdog — losing 37-10 to LSU in last season’s SEC championship game as a seven-point underdog.

Alabama has been favored by five or fewer points just eight times since 2014. If the UGA-Alabama line holds at its current number, it will mark a rare occurrence for the Crimson Tide playing as a small favorite. Alabama has lost straight up in its last three games when favored by five or fewer points — including last season’s 48-45 at Auburn and a 46-41 loss vs. LSU. Alabama also failed to cover as a 3.5-point favorite in a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the 2018 national championship game.

Alabama hasn’t covered as a favorite of five or fewer points since a 24-6 Sugar Bowl win vs. Clemson as part of the 2017 College Football Playoff. UGA is 1-4 against the spread on the road vs. SEC West teams under Smart. SEC West road trips haven’t been great for UGA under Smart. Last year, the Bulldogs snapped a three-game losing streak to inter-division foes by beating Auburn 21-14 as a three-point favorite. Prior to that, the Bulldogs suffered blowout losses to LSU in 2018, Auburn in 2017 and Ole Miss in 2016. UGA was on the road in the SEC West to begin the season — winning 37-10, but failing to cover the 28-point spread against Arkansas. UGA is 10-3 against the spread in its last 13 games vs. top-10 opponents. That stat comes via ESPN’s Chris “The Bear” Fallica. He also points out the last five games for the Bulldogs against top-10 teams have gone under the total.