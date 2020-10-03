5 things to know before betting on UGA as a 7.5-point favorite vs. Auburn
Georgia football fans can follow the latest gambling and point spread trends for UGA games and the other top SEC and national games each week on Go With The Flow — presented by RS Andrews.
The lone outlier for UGA against Auburn was the 40-17 loss sustained at Auburn in 2017. Other than that, it’s been all Dawgs in this rivalry with Smart as coach. UGA won as an underdog in 2016, throttled Auburn in the 2017 SEC Championship game rematch and covered as a favorite in each of the last two seasons.
Based on the closing line last week vs. Arkansas, the Bulldogs failed to cover in Week 1. UGA was also just 8-6 against the spread last season.
The Bulldogs covered at Auburn as three-point favorites last November, but have failed to cover in their three games against SEC foes since then — including last week’s 37-10 win as 28-point favorites at Arkansas, a 37-10 loss as seven-point underdogs against LSU in the SEC championship game and a 19-13 win as 12-point favorites vs. Texas A&M last November.
Auburn’s uneven performance overall in recent seasons is also reflected in its performance compared to bettor expectations. However, Auburn has covered in three of its last four road games and in three of its last four instances as an underdog.
There’s no sure thing in gambling, but it seems the market is having trouble setting a total low enough for the Bulldogs — and its occasionally sputtering offense and often dominant defense — not to go under. The total for UGA-Auburn is 43.5 (Odds and trend data courtesy of OddsShark).
