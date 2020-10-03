Georgia football fans can follow the latest gambling and point spread trends for UGA games and the other top SEC and national games each week on Go With The Flow — presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams and the entire DawgNation team will make their picks for the week’s top games and Dari Payrow, from RS Andrews, will tell them when they’re wrong. Join the fun on the DawgNation video channels and play along by making your own picks each week. This week’s edition of Go With The Flow includes key information bettors should know before making a wager on UGA and Auburn.

5 things to know before betting on UGA as a 7.5-point favorite vs. Auburn

The lone outlier for UGA against Auburn was the 40-17 loss sustained at Auburn in 2017. Other than that, it’s been all Dawgs in this rivalry with Smart as coach. UGA won as an underdog in 2016, throttled Auburn in the 2017 SEC Championship game rematch and covered as a favorite in each of the last two seasons.

Based on the closing line last week vs. Arkansas, the Bulldogs failed to cover in Week 1. UGA was also just 8-6 against the spread last season.