4 things to know before betting UGA as an 8-point favorite vs. Cincinnati

Georgia football fans can follow the latest gambling and point spread trends for UGA games and the other top SEC and national games each week on Go With The Flow — presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams and the entire DawgNation team will make their picks for the week’s top games and Dari Payrow, from RS Andrews, will tell them when they’re wrong. Join the fun on the DawgNation video channels and play along by making your own picks each week. This week’s edition of Go With The Flow includes key information bettors should know before making a wager on Georgia and Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl. Four things to know before betting UGA as an eight-point favorite vs. Cincinnati Georgia is 8-3-1 against the spread in its last 12 games at a neutral site. The Bulldogs failed to cover in their only game at a neutral site this season when they lost to Florida 44-28 in November. However, UGA earned a straight up win and a point spread cover in a 26-14 victory against Baylor in last year’s Sugar Bowl.

UGA is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 non-conference games. This will be UGA’s first non-conference game since last year’s Sugar Bowl. In the 2019 regular season, the Bulldogs covered a 28.5-point spread by beating Georgia Tech 52-7, failed to cover a 16-point spread in a 23-17 win against Notre Dame, easily covered a 32.5-point spread in a 55-0 shutout of Arkansas State and just missed the 49.5-point mark in a 63-17 pasting of Murray State. SEC teams are 20-8 all-time against the AAC.

The American Athletic Conference began play in 2013. Since that time, games against SEC foes have gone about how you might expect. The lone matchup between the two leagues this year happened Thursday when Mississippi State — which came into the game with a 3-7 record and as a 2.5-point underdog — knocked off 24th-ranked Tulsa 28-26 in the Armed Forces Bowl. The last four UGA games have gone “over.” This season has seen a remarkable reversal of a once-dominant trend for UGA. The Bulldogs are on a streak of four straight games exceeding the expected points total.