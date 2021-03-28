Georgia football fans are diving into the latest UGA spring practice news and DawgNation is covering it all each week on video in a new show called Freeze Frame. Host Brandon Adams is joined by DawgNation analyst — and former Bulldogs All-American offensive lineman — Jon Stinchcomb to take a deep dive into one of UGA’s top players. Jon will use is expertise gained through years of playing at the SEC level, and in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, to provide insight. And BA will simply try not to get in the way. This week’s edition of DawgNation Freeze Frame examines the role UGA tight end Darnell Washington could play for the Bulldogs this season.

Recent developments make Darnell Washington’s development more important than ever

There’s no question that one of the most intriguing prospects on Georgia’s roster is tight end Darnell Washington — a five-star signee from the 2020 class who, at 6-foot-7, towers over most of his competition and, at more than 270 pounds, has the appearance of an offensive lineman.

Yet, Washington’s massive size doesn’t prevent him from frequently displaying his immense athleticism, which more than one opposing defense experience near the end of last season.

Washington — who only had two catches through the Bulldogs’ first nine games — had five catches in UGA’s final two games, averaging 21.4 yards per reception over that span.

It was perhaps a glimpse at what Washington is prepared to do more frequently this upcoming season.

And for UGA, the hope found in Washington’s late-season success is more than a luxury. It could be a necessity given the unfortunate news from last week.

UGA found out Wednesday it will be without its top wide receiver, George Pickens, for the foreseeable future after Pickens suffered an ACL injury will require surgery.

There will be no shortage of potential playmakers looking to fill Pickens’ void, but Washington is clearly one of the more interesting options for an expanded role.

Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb explains why in this edition of DawgNation Freeze Frame.

Stinchcomb believes Washington’s combination of size and athleticism makes him more than a curiosity for fans. Stinchomb says he should pick up where he left off at the end of last season on his way to being a valuable weapon for the Bulldogs this fall.

For more of Stinchcomb’s evaluation of what Washington did well last season, and what he could provide this year, check out the latest edition of DawgNation Freeze Frame, linked above.