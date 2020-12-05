Georgia football fans can follow the latest gambling and point spread trends for UGA games and the other top SEC and national games each week on Go With The Flow — presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams and the entire DawgNation team will make their picks for the week’s top games and Dari Payrow, from RS Andrews, will tell them when they’re wrong. Join the fun on the DawgNation video channels and play along by making your own picks each week. This week’s edition of Go With The Flow includes key information bettors should know before making a wager on the top college football games of the weekend. Go With The Flow: DawgNation experts preview the weekend’s top games Georgia’s game against Vanderbilt was postponed for Saturday, but there’s still a busy slate of college football action on tap. With that in mind, DawgNation’s team of experts shared their thoughts on those games. Texas A&M at Auburn (+6)

Saturday’s game for Texas A&M stands as arguably the most important one so far in the Jimbo Fisher era, and possibly the most important game the Aggies have played since knocking off Alabama in their first year of SEC play back in 2012. A win will keep Texas A&M’s faint Playoff hopes alive as a potential at-large selection. The Aggies have covered in five of their last seven true road games — including at Clemson in a 24-10 loss as 16-point underdogs last season.

The only road games Texas A&M has failed to cover over that span were to Alabama this season and eventual national champion LSU last season. By comparison, Auburn has been tough against the spread at home. The Tigers have covered in 10 of their last 12 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Florida at Tennessee (+18)