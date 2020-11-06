Georgia Football fans can settle in each week for DawgNation Happy Hour — a weekly broadcast poured by Classic City Lager dedicated to having fun and previewing the Bulldogs’ upcoming opponent and discussing all the latest UGA football news. Join host Brandon Adams and former UGA All-American — and DawgNation analyst — Jon Stinchcomb each Thursday at 4:00 pm on the DawgNation video channels — including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. This weeks edition of the DawgNation Happy Hour focuses on what Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett needs to do to lead the Bulldogs to victory vs. Florida according to ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

DawgNation Happy Hour: Kirk Herbstreit discusses how Stetson Bennett can get his ‘mojo’ back vs. Florida

Georgia takes on Florida Saturday, and a number of UGA fans are skeptical of whether the Bulldogs are capable of winning the game given some recent struggles by the Bulldogs’ quarterback, Stetson Bennett.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit understands the fans’ frustration, but based on some comments on TV Tuesday night, it seems Herbstreit hasn’t given up on Bennett as UGA’s starter or the Bulldogs as a championship contender.

“The challenge is where are we with Stetson Bennett and the balance of this offense? They could run the ball, but against Florida, they’re going to need to be able to stay up with Kyle Trask,” Herbstreit said. “That means Bennett is going to have to make plays, and he has. That dude plays with a chip on his shoulder, and he plays with an attitude. Now, he’s thrown five interceptions in the last couple of games.

“He went from being everybody’s favorite son to this guy is a bum. That affects your mindset. That affects who you are. They’ve got to get his mojo back and get his confidence back. I don’t think Florida can play with Alabama. I do think Georgia can, so they’ve got to find a way to get it going this weekend.”

It’s unusual to see Herbstreit more confident in UGA than some Bulldogs fans currently are, but everyone around DawgNation certainly hopes that Bennett can find his s0-called “mojo” again this Saturday vs. the Gators.

For more on what Herbstreit said about Bennett, and former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb’s take on UGA-Florida, check out the latest edition of the DawgNation Happy Hour, linked above.