4 things to know before betting UGA as a 25-point favorite vs. Mississippi State

Georgia is 13-11 against the spread vs. SEC foes since the start of the 2018 season.

The Bulldogs have a winning record against the spread vs. league opponents over the last three seasons but have struggled recently. UGA has failed to cover its last three games against SEC teams, and in six of its last eight.