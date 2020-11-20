4 reasons to be excited about UGA being back Between The Hedges Saturday night

Georgia Football fans can settle in each week for DawgNation Happy Hour — a weekly broadcast poured by Classic City Lager dedicated to having fun and previewing the Bulldogs’ upcoming opponent and discussing all the latest UGA football news. Join host Brandon Adams and former UGA All-American — and DawgNation analyst — Jon Stinchcomb each Thursday at 4:00 pm on the DawgNation video channels — including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. This weeks edition of the DawgNation Happy Hour focuses on what makes Saturday’s game between Georgia and Mississippi State exciting for fans.

DawgNation Happy Hour: Four reasons to be excited about UGA being back Between The Hedges Saturday night

Georgia will play its first home game since Oct. 10 Saturday night, but the Bulldogs’ return to Sanford Stadium isn’t the only reason to be excited about UGA taking on Mississippi State.

There’s also the buzz generated by rumors that former five-star USC transfer JT Daniels could make his first start as UGA quarterback. Daniels has been sidelined since tearing his ACL at the start of the 2019 season, but Daniels’ long layoff for injury recovery has seemingly done little to dampen expectations that he could prove to be the quarterback the Bulldogs have been looking for.

There’s also a growing sense that UGA players remain steadfastly committed to the team and the season, and that the Bulldogs will play with an effort on Saturday against MSU that indicates a lot more than just a willingness to play out the string.

Then finally, Saturday’s game is also a chance to build on momentum after five-star linebacker Smael Mondon committed to UGA Wednesday morning.

The exciement from a big recruiting win is, of course, a familiar feeling for UGA fans, but the Mondon announcement couldn’t have come at a better time after a couple of disappointing on-field losses for the Bulldogs earlier this season.

The game against MSU provides a chance to keep the good vibes coming.

For more on why Saturday’s game against Mississippi State should be fun for UGA fans, check out the latest edition of the DawgNation Happy Hour, linked above.