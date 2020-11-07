3 things to know before betting UGA as a 3-point favorite vs. Florida

Georgia football fans can follow the latest gambling and point spread trends for UGA games and the other top SEC and national games each week on Go With The Flow — presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams and the entire DawgNation team will make their picks for the week’s top games and Dari Payrow, from RS Andrews, will tell them when they’re wrong. Join the fun on the DawgNation video channels and play along by making your own picks each week. This week’s edition of Go With The Flow includes key information bettors should know before making a wager on Florida vs. Georgia.

3 things to know before betting UGA as a three-point favorite vs. Florida

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 3-0 against the spread against Florida’s Dan Mullen as a head coach.

Smart has had some of his most prominent success in games in which Mullen was his counterpart on the other sideline. In addition to being undefeated against Mullen, Smart’s teams have also covered their three previous meetings with Mullen coached teams by an average of 12 points.

UGA won 24-17 as a 6.5-point favorite against Florida last year, 36-17 as seven-point favorites in 2018 and 31-3 against Mississippi State — in Mullen’s final year with the Bulldogs — as 2.5-point favorites in 2017.

Smart was also undefeated straight up against Mullen when Smart was Alabama defensive coordinator. The Crimson Tide was 4-3 against the spread in those games.

UGA is 16-8-1 against the spread in road and neutral site games since the start of the 2017 season.

Saturday’s game will obviously take place in its customary home of Jacksonville, Fla. and being away from home hasn’t been a problem for UGA.

The Bulldogs have covered the last three games against the Gators at the neutral site venue, and have a winning record against the spread in non-home games overall.

However, UGA has failed to cover in its last three away from home.

Florida is 4-2-1 against the spread as an underdog under Mullen.

As previously mentioned, Mullen hasn’t had success as an underdog against UGA, but since he became Gators coach in 2018, he’s kept it closer than the experts thought more times than not. In fact, all four of Mullen’s covers as an underdog were outright wins (Lines and trend data courtesy of OddsShark).

For more on UGA-Florida, and the other top games of the weekend, check out the latest edition of Go With The Flow, linked above.