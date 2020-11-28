Georgia football fans can follow the latest gambling and point spread trends for UGA games and the other top SEC and national games each week on Go With The Flow — presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams and the entire DawgNation team will make their picks for the week’s top games and Dari Payrow, from RS Andrews, will tell them when they’re wrong. Join the fun on the DawgNation video channels and play along by making your own picks each week. This week’s edition of Go With The Flow includes key information bettors should know before making a wager on Georgia at South Carolina. 4 things to know before betting UGA as a 21.5-point favorite at South Carolina Georgia is 5-5 straight up in its last 10 vs. South Carolina. The previous decade was kind to the Bulldogs. UGA won five SEC East titles, went to three New Year’s Six Bowls, won an SEC championship and appeared in the College Football Playoff. However, that success didn’t always guarantee a victory against South Carolina.

The Gamecocks beat UGA three straight seasons from 2010-12, again in 2014 and once again last season in Athens as a three touchdown underdog. UGA is 6-3 against the spread in its last nine road games. The Bulldogs easily covered in their last trip to South Carolina — winning 41-17 as eight-point favorites in September of 2018. Since then, UGA has been a team of streaks when playing away from home.

UGA covered in all four of its true road games in 2019 but is 0-3 against the spread as the visitor so far this season. UGA is 7-13 against the spread when favored by 20 or more points under Coach Kirby Smart. UGA barely slipped past Mississippi State last Saturday, winning 31-24 as a 26.5-point favorite. The Bulldogs also failed to cover in their only other instance as a 20-plus point favorite this season when they beat Arkansas 37-10 as a 28-point favorite in the season opener.