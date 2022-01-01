Georgia safety Christopher Smith ejected for targeting
Georgia safety Christopher Smith was ejected for targeting late in the first half of the Orange Bowl against Michigan.
Smith was penalized for illegally hitting a Michigan receiver on the return of a Derion Kendrick interception at the 1:28 mark of the second quarter.
Since the penalty occurred in the first half, Smith will be eligible to play in the CFP National Championship Game next week should Georgia beat Michigan.
The Bulldogs are battling the Wolverines in the CFP Semifinal Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
UGA News
