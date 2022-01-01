(3) Georgia
27
2nd QTR
00:00
3
(2) Michigan
Georgia safety Christopher Smith ejected for targeting

December 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, Florida - Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates a tackle with defensive back Christopher Smith (29) and defensive back William Poole (31) during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Posted

Georgia safety Christopher Smith was ejected for targeting late in the first half of the Orange Bowl against Michigan.

Smith was penalized for illegally hitting a Michigan receiver on the return of a Derion Kendrick interception at the 1:28 mark of the second quarter.

Since the penalty occurred in the first half, Smith will be eligible to play in the CFP National Championship Game next week should Georgia beat Michigan.

The Bulldogs are battling the Wolverines in the CFP Semifinal Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

