Georgia senior captain Richard LeCounte involved in traffic accident

ATHENS — Georgia senior captain Richard LeCounte was involved in a traffic accident on Saturday night after the Bulldogs’ returned to Athens from their road game at Kentucky.

Those close to LeCounte are telling DawgNation it could have been “a horrible day but all thanks to God.”

The accident occurred in Athens and there have been reports a motorcycle was involved, but those reports have not been confirmed.

LeCounte is in stable condition after suffering a concussion and a bruised rib, with X-rays indicating no broken bones, according to the source.

LeCounte, a preseason All-American selection, is talking and alert. The source close to the family wants the Bulldogs’ fans to know that LeCounte will be fine and will recover from all injuries.

Georgia beat Kentucky earlier on Saturday in Lexington by a 14-3 count, LeCounte earning DawgNation’s “Game Ball” award after his career-high 13-tackle performance and clutch fumble recovery.

RELATED: Richard LeCounte has “Game Ball” performance at UK

LeCounte, from Riceboro, Ga., has been the face of the program since electing to return for his senior season with hopes of leading his teammates to a championship.

The popular, charismatic LeCounte has a close relationship with head coach Kirby Smart who, like LeCounte, was once an All-SEC safety.

LeCounte was the first player to publicly commit to Smart after Smart took over the program before the 2016 season.

Neither Smart nor the University of Georgia have commented at the time of this publication.

The Bulldogs play their designated home game with Florida at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday in Jacksonville with the SEC East Division on the line.

Georgia had four starters knocked out of Saturday’s game at Kentucky: NT Jordan Davis (shoulder), LB Quay Walker (neck), FS Lewis Cine (ankle) and DB Tyrique Stevenson (unknown). Backup NT Julian Rochester (knee) also left the game with injury.

Two other players, wide receiver George Pickens (pectoral) and tailback and kick returner Kenny McIntosh (knee), did not travel to Kentucky on account of injuries.

LeCounte was one of two Georgia players to meet with the media following Georgia’s win at Kentucky.

“We’re not able to control who gets hurt and things like that,” LeCounte said after the game. “We have a lot of guys waiting to get the chance to show what they are able to do, and I”m excited for those guys, and I pray for a speedy recovery for the guys that got hurt.”

Jeff Sentell contributed to this report