Georgia softball looks for series win at No. 10 Kentucky after epic comeback

ATHENS — Georgia softball is looking to win its series against Kentucky in Lexington in a Monday night SEC Network televised game (7 p.m.).

The Lady Bulldogs’ fans were served up a reminder on Sunday night not to be too quick to turn the channel if Georgia falls behind.

No matter how dire things might seem.

Coach Lu Harris-Champer’s No. 20-ranked Lady Bulldogs (24-8, 4-6 SEC) rallied from an 8-1 deficit in the sixth inning, pulling out an improbable 9-8 victory over the No. 10-ranked Wildcats (28-6, 5-5).

Georgia scored four runs in the sixth inning, and four more in the seventh to shock Kentucky.

Jayda Kearney delivered a three-run homer to cut the lead to 8-5 in the sixth. Then it was Sara Mosely blasting a three-run home run in the seventh to give UGA its first lead of the game.

The Wildcats beat Georgia in the series opener on Sunday, 11-3. UGA ace Mary Wilson Avant (13-4) gave up 11 earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Avant pitched a scoreless final inning in the nightcap to pick up the save and get back some confidence.

Lacey Fincher is Georgia’s top hitter this season. Fincher leads the team with a .383 batting average, 11 home runs, 26 RBIs and 24 walks.

Fincher was just 1-for-6 hitting in the three spot of the batting order on Sunday, however, also drawing one walk.

The Lady Bulldogs program is one of great potential. The state of Georgia producing a great deal of Division I talent and some of the best high school coaches in the nation.

Harris-Champer has a veteran team with seven seniors and 12 upperclassmen in this, her 21st year leading the program.

Georgia softball looks to get back to the Women’s College World Series for what would be the first time since 2018.

Much like football, it’s a program with high expectations each season.