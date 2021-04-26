Georgia softball tops Tennessee in extra innings, 11-8, avoids sweep

Jayda Kearney and Lacey Fincher blasted back-to-back home runs in the top of the ninth inning to power the No. 21-ranked Georgia softball team to an 11-8 extra-innings win over Tennessee. The Lady Bulldogs (29-14, 7-11 SEC) had jumped out to an 8-3 lead through three innings before the No. 17-ranked Lady Vols (35-8, 8-7) rallied with three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Britton Rogers came on in relief of graduate Mary Wilson Avant in the circle to collect her fist win of the season (1-2), allowing one hit while fanning two in the two innings she worked. It was a big day for Kearney, a freshman from New Jersey who tied her career-high with 3 RBIs batting out of the No. 3 spot in the lineup. Fincher, a junior from Alabama and the team’s leading hitter (.359 batting average, .525 on-base percentage), was 1-for-4 hitting with the two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning. The Lady Bulldogs entered the weekend series in Tennessee coming off a doubleheader split against No. 1-ranked Oklahoma earlier this week. Georgia handed the Sooners their first loss of the season on Tuesday night in Athens, 7-6 in nine innings off Jaiden Fields’ game-winning hit. RELATED: How Georgia shocked No. 1 Oklahoma 7-6 in Athens

Sunday’s victory in Knoxville snapped a five-game SEC losing streak for Georgia, which was swept in Athens the weekend before by No. 10 Arkansas and dropped the first two games in Tennessee, 3-1 and 9-3. The Lady Bulldogs close the home portion of their schedule against No. 5-ranked Alabama (36-7, 12-6) later this week. Georgia plays host to the Tide starting at 6 p.m. on Friday at Jack Turner Stadium.

