Georgia softball shocks previously unbeaten Oklahoma in extra innings

Jaiden Fields delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth inning for the No. 20-ranked Lady Bulldogs (27-12) in their 7-6 extra-innings win over the Sooners (34-1).

ATHENS — Georgia softball knocked off previously unbeaten No. 1-ranked Oklahoma in the first game of a doubleheader at Jack Turner Stadium on Tuesday.

Fields was 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs for UGA, while Sydney Kuma was 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run and 2 RBIs in the SEC Network-televised game.

The Lady Bulldogs trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the seventh inning when Kuma and Sara Mosely (2-for-4) delivered RBI singles to tie the game.

It’s the first time Georgia has beaten a top-ranked team since 2016, when the Lady Bulldogs beat then-No. 1 Florida in an NCAA Super Regional Game. Georgia went on to beat the Gators en route to the Women’s College World Series.

Mary Wilson Avant (15-5) pitched all nine innings in the opening game to get the win.

The Sooners won the second game 12-0 in five innings, invoking the run rule.