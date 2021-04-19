Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.
Tony Walsh/UGAAA
The Georgia women's tennis team went 13-0 against SEC foes this season.

Georgia Sports roundup: Women’s tennis sweeps SEC slate, tennis, Men’s golf tournaments start this week

Connor Riley
After having already locked up the No. 1 seed for the SEC tournament and the outright SEC regular-season championship, the Georgia women’s tennis team added another important milestone to its 2021 regular season, as the team capped a 13-0 run through the SEC with a 4-0 win over Texas A&M.

Georgia was making up the match after it was originally set to be played in March but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues with Texas A&M. The 4-0 win was Georgia’s 10th shutout win in SEC play.

This was the fifth time Georgia has gone unbeaten in conference play and the second team it defeated all 13 members in the process.

The match was played in Tuscaloosa, Ala., which is where the women’s SEC tournament will be held. As the No. 1 overall seed, the Bulldogs do not yet know their opponent, as they will take on the winner of Kentucky-Ole Miss on Wednesday.

Men’s Tennis the No. 3 seed in SEC tournament

While the men’s team didn’t quite achieve the same highs that women’s did, Georgia enters the SEC tournament playing its best tennis of the season. The Bulldogs won their final seven SEC matches of the season to earn the No. 3 seed in this week’s SEC tournament.

The event will be held in Fayetteville, Ark. The Bulldogs have climbed to the No. 9 overall spot in the rankings thanks to the impressive streak against SEC foes.

Georgia will not play until Wednesday as it will take on the winner of South Carolina and Auburn. The Gamecocks were the last SEC team to beat the Bulldogs, with South Carolina earning a 4-2 win on March 7.

Men’s golf heads to SEC championships

Like the tennis teams, the Georgia men’s golf team will be looking to add a trophy this week, as the No. 13 Bulldogs head to St. Simons Island, Ga., to compete in the SEC championships.

It will be Georgia’s first event since winning the Old Waverly Collegiate on March 28, as the Bulldogs had to pull out of The Collegiate Invitational in Birmingham, Ala., due to a positive COVID test and contact tracing within the program.

The women’s golf tournament was held last weekend in Hoover, Ala. Auburn won the event while Georgia came in 14th place. Junior Jenny Bae was the top finisher for the Bulldogs, as she came in 10th place as an individual.

