Georgia Sports roundup: Women’s tennis sweeps SEC slate, tennis, Men’s golf tournaments start this week

Georgia was making up the match after it was originally set to be played in March but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues with Texas A&M. The 4-0 win was Georgia’s 10th shutout win in SEC play.

After having already locked up the No. 1 seed for the SEC tournament and the outright SEC regular-season championship, the Georgia women’s tennis team added another important milestone to its 2021 regular season, as the team capped a 13-0 run through the SEC with a 4-0 win over Texas A&M.

Like the tennis teams, the Georgia men’s golf team will be looking to add a trophy this week, as the No. 13 Bulldogs head to St. Simons Island, Ga., to compete in the SEC championships.

It will be Georgia’s first event since winning the Old Waverly Collegiate on March 28, as the Bulldogs had to pull out of The Collegiate Invitational in Birmingham, Ala., due to a positive COVID test and contact tracing within the program.

The women’s golf tournament was held last weekend in Hoover, Ala. Auburn won the event while Georgia came in 14th place. Junior Jenny Bae was the top finisher for the Bulldogs, as she came in 10th place as an individual.

