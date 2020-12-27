WATCH: Georgia’s Anthony ‘Antman’ Edwards brings momentum into L.A. Lakers matchup

Anthony “Antman” Edwards will share the court with NBA icon LeBron James when his Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

Edwards will bring plenty of momentum into the matchup with the Lakers, who are coming off a 138-115 win over the Mavericks.

The former Georgia star scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting in the T-Wolves 116-11 win over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Anthony Edwards is a bucket 🤭 pic.twitter.com/E8gmhKRgFt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2020

“He’s going to continue take steps because he has a growth mindset,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said in AP and ESPN stories.

“I thought he made plays within the offense too. You don’t see that a lot from a teenager.”

On one of those plays, the 6-foot-5 Edwards went to the rim on Utah’s 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert, who has been nicknamed “The Stifle Tower” for his great defense.

The media asked Edwards about that moment, and how he felt taking the ball in the lane against one of the NBA’s most respected defensive players.

Edwards over the 7-1 Gobert, Twitter screenshot

“I relish every moment,” Edwards said. “I go out there and just play basketball and do what I’ve been drafted to do which is put the ball into the hoop to the best of my abilities.”

Edwards had the most unique offseason and prep for a rookie year in NBA history, having to train essentially on his own with teams on lockdown.

“That was the best feeling ever,” Edwards said, asked about the experience. “Just waking up knowing today I will get better at this, the next day I will get better at that.”

Edwards said he worked on mid-range jumpers, the ability to catch and shoot, and breaking down defenses, among other things.

Here’s a look at Edwards first two NBA regular-season outings with Minnesota: