Chaney Rogers lifts Georgia baseball over Missouri, Bulldogs’ third-straight SEC series win

Georgia baseball senior Chaney Rogers delivered a career-high 4 RBIs to lead the Bulldogs to a series-clinching 9-4 victory at Missouri on Sunday.

“Chaney had a great weekend,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said. “It looked like we were going to put up a big number in the first (inning), and then there are two outs and we only had one run.

“Chaney falls behind in the count, and then he comes through with a three-run double (that made it 4-0).”

It’s the third straight SEC series win for No. 21-ranked Georgia (26-13, 9-9 SEC), which moves past Kentucky and into fifth in the SEC East.

The Bulldogs dropped the first game of the three-game set to the woeful Tigers (12-25, 5-13) on Friday night.

“I didn’t think we played very well this weekend, and to win an SEC series on the road says a lot about our team,” Stricklin said. “Connor Tate, Chaney Rogers had a few big hits today, and we found a way to win.”

Oconee County’s Connor Tate was 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs on Sunday. Tate hit a solo home run in the top of the third and drove in the third and fourth UGA runs in the sixth inning to put the team up 9-3.

Georgia used four pitchers to get the win. Sophomore Michael Polk came on in relief of starter Luke Wagner in the third inning to record his second victory of the season.

The Bulldogs’ win on Sunday marked the seventh time in the 8-year SEC history between the teams that the road team has won the series.

Georgia returns to Athens to play host to Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (TV: SEC Network).