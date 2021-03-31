Georgia baseball gets historic road shutout win at once mighty Clemson

ATHENS —The Georgia baseball bullpen delivered a bullseye performance Tuesday night in Clemson.

Eight Bulldogs’ pitchers combined to scatter six hits in a 2-0 victory over the Tigers with a crowd of 1,280 in attendance at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. It was the first time Georgia shut out Clemson in Clemson (12-10) since 1936.

The Tigers made six trips to the College World Series between 1994 and 2010 under legendary coach Jack Leggett, who retired after the 2015 season, but haven’t been back since.

Junior Darryn Pasqua came on in relief and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning, going the final 1.2 innings to earn his first career save.

Scott Daeley continued his role as acting head coach with Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin remaining in COVID quarantine.

“Darryn (Pasqua) came into a tough situation and threw with a lot of confidence,” said Daeley, who also coached the team last weekend at Texas A&M. “He had a calm demeanor and attacked their hitters.”

Freshman Charlie Goldstein pitched a scoreless first inning and was credited with the win, the first of his career.

The Bulldogs scored their first run when Riley King opened the second with a walk and advanced to second and third on wild pitches before Parks Harber brought him home with a sacrifice fly.

Georgia added another run in the fourth inning when Harber delivered another RBI on a fielder’s choice.

“Offensively, I thought we swung the batters better even though we had just six hits,” Daeley said. “We had a chance to extend the lead a few times and didn’t. It was a mixed bag. We have to execute better when we have chances to score.”

Georgia improved to (17-7, 2-4 SEC) with the win and plays host to No. 8-ranked South Carolina (16-6, 4-2) at Foley Field for a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday.