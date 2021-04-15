Georgia coach Kirby Smart: ‘COVID has played a part’ in spring drills

ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart explained one reason he might seem a little more chipper than usual this time of year is that there’s a spring football session at all in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bulldogs were among the teams that had their spring football session wiped out last year.

It arguably took a heavier toll on Georgia than other programs, because Smart had hired a new offensive coordinator and the Bulldogs were having to replace three-year starter Jake Fromm at quarterback.

Smart’s team had a strong spring from most all accounts, particularly on offense where quarterback JT Daniels has assumed a leadership role and jelled with second-year coordinator Todd Monken.

The Bulldogs, coming off their fourth-straight Top 10 finish, will hold their annual G-Day Scrimmage at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Sanford Stadium.

It will be just the fourth time in the last year that UGA fans will be able to watch football in Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs had just three home games last season.

“The players are excited they get to get out and compete and do it in a great atmosphere,” Smart said. “You only get to go to Sanford Stadium so many times a year, and we don’t practice there, so it’s one of our three (spring scrimmages) we get to have in the stadium.”

UGA administrative leadership opted to play the team’s designated home game with Florida in Jacksonville amid the pandemic last season, and Vanderbilt canceled out twice on a game that was scheduled to be played in Athens, leading to the three-game home schedule in 2020.

Smart has turned the page, him and his team excited to prepare for what many hope could be a championship season in 2021.

“I guess what makes this one different is it seems we are more back to normal,” Smart said on 680 AM on Thursday. “I know the guys are enthused about that, they’ve bought in, (and) the energy from the coaches has been great, and that part has been fun for us.”

That said, the sixth-year head coach revealed the harsh reality that COVID-19 continues to factor into his program’s reality.

Some players missing parts of spring drills on account of the COVID-19 virus, in addition to the more publicized injuries to receivers George Pickens (ACL) and Jermaine Burton (hyperextended knee) and tailback Kenny McIntosh (elbow).

“Injuries played a part, and COVID has played a part,” Smart said. “We’ve lost some guys different parts of spring for Covid, and that’s been frustrating because when they get Covid, they going to miss at least three practices sometimes because of the space we have in between them.”

Smart did not specify which players were missing during the first 13 spring practices on account of COVID or if any will be missing in Saturday’s scrimmage.

Smart stressed “mental agility” last season and the ability for his players to stay disciplined last season amid the rigid COVID-19 protocols in place.

Georgia was among a handful of programs that did not have to pause activity or initiate the cancellation of any games on account of being short on players.

DawgNation learned that UGA football had 36 players test positive for COVID-19 between the time they returned to campus last June and the end of the fall semester. Another 29 players missed time in quarantine on account of COVID-19 exposure, according to information attained through an open records request.

