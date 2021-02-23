Sahvir Wheeler first in Georgia basketball history to record triple-double

ATHENS — Sahvir Wheeler made Georgia basketball history on Tuesday night, recording the program’s first-ever triple-double.

“It was nothing short of incredible,” SEC Network analyst Pat Bradley said. “Smallest guy on the court, and we talk about him all the time, and how difficult it is to stay in front of him.”

Wheeler dished an alley-oop pass to K.D. Johnson that gave Georgia a 69-49 lead in Stegeman Coliseum over LSU. It was Wheeler’s 10th assist to go with his 12 points and 10 rebounds with 10:45 remaining.

“I felt this was a game I could help out and crash the boards,” Wheeler said. “The assists are a credit to my teammates. Those are the guys that finish and make me look good.

“It was pretty crazy, especially on a collegiate level. I got (triple doubles) a couple times in high school, but college is a different level.”

Wheeler finished with 14 points and career-highs with 13 assists and 11 rebounds as the Bulldogs beat LSU 91-78.

The 13 assists were the third-most in one game in school history.

Wheeler, a sophomore from Houston, is coming off a career-high 27-point effort against Florida.

It’s the first triple-double in the SEC this season. There have only been two other triple-doubles among major conference teams across the nation.

Wheeler entered the game leading the SEC in assists and ranked sixth in the nation.

Wheeler is also on pace to set the single-season assists record.