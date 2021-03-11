Six Bulldog women qualify for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in jumps

This story was written by Sara Weaver of Grady Sports. The Grady Sports Media Program is an undergraduate program for students at the University of Georgia.

A strong contingent of six women on Georgia’s track and field team have qualified in jumps for the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships, which will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Sophomore Anna Hall, sophomore Jasmine Moore, sophomore Julia Fixsen, graduate student Kayla Smith, sophomore Shelby Tyler, and junior Titiana Marsh qualified in various jumps for the No. 4 ranked Georgia.

Each of these athletes are preparing for the championships in their own way.

“I would say one is eating the right foods,” said Jasmine Moore. “It just plays a big factor on how I feel at practice. I mean I know every practice can’t be perfect and great, but I like to feel my best and then mentally, not letting anything tear me down or any negative things stop me just because whenever I am in a good mental headspace, everything kind of falls into place.”

Moore is currently ranked No. 7 in long jump going into the NCAA Indoor Championships. She was named the 2020 USTFCCCA South Region Indoor Women’s Field Athlete of the Year.

Hall became the seventh woman from Georgia to win South Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year since 2006.

Hall will compete in the high jump and the pentathlon. She placed first in the pentathlon and second in high jumps at the SEC Indoor Championships in February before swinging into her preparation for the indoor championships.

“This year, I’ve definitely been trying to focus more about having fun and not so much pressure on myself, even though I know the expectations are there,” Hall said. “So, my focus this weekend is really just trying to score as many points as I can for our team.”

If Hall comes through, the Bulldogs will be title contenders.

“Which in a perfect world would be winning the pentathlon and winning the high jump, and that would be like 20 points, but just as close as I can get to that perfect meet is what I’m shooting for,” Hall said. “So, really focusing on it from the team perspective is going to be helpful for me.”

Shelby Tyler will compete alongside Hall in high jumps next weekend. She is ranked No. 12 leading up to the meet. She previously placed sixth in the SEC championship meet.

Tyler has also placed first in two meets this season.

“I think my biggest strategy is going to be my mentality,” Tyler said. “Sometimes it’s a battle especially in this sport because half of the battle is your mindset and your outlook going into the competition.”

Julia Fixsen and Kayla Smith will both compete in the pole vault this weekend. Fixsen and Smith are both ranked No. 4 leading up to the championships.

Titiana Marsh will be competing alongside teammate, Jasmine Moore, in the long jump and triple jump. Marsh is currently ranked No. 9 in triple jump and No. 12 in long jump. She placed third in the long jump at the SEC Indoor Championships last month.

The indoor championships will be closed to the public and no fans will be in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meet will be aired live on ESPN3 at 12 p.m. and re-air March 14 starting at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

