Georgia women’s basketball falls to Oregon in Round of 32
The Georgia women’s basketball team’s season came to an end on Wednesday in San Antonio at the hands of Oregon.
The No. 6-seeded Ducks (15-8) scored a 57-50 upset over the No. 3-seeded Lady Bulldogs in the Alamodome, leaving Georgia with a 21-7 record this season and a runner-up finish in the SEC Tournament.
A tough, close loss brings the season to a close at the NCAA Tournament.
Thank you #UGAFamily for all your support in a season unlike any other. ❤️#ShowUp | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/5lYxgx4JB0
— Georgia Basketball 🏀🐶 (@UGA_WBB) March 24, 2021
Redshirt senior Jenna Staiti led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting, and redshirt junior Mikayla Coombs and senior guard Que Morrison had 8 points each.
It was a tough shooting day for Georgia. The Lady Bulldogs managed just 35 percent from the floor against Oregon’s 2-3 zone.
The teams were tied 27-27 at the half despite Georgia making just 1 of its first 8 attempts from beyond the 3-point line and the Ducks sinking 5 of 9.
The Ducks pulled away in the third quarter, holding UGA without a field goal over a 4-minute stretch to bring a 40-33 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Georgia used a 12-4 run to retake the lead as the game approached the 4-minute mark, but Oregon regained control to win going away, UGA’s final gasp a missed Gabby Connally 3-point attempt with 16.1 left and the Ducks up 5.
A tough, close loss brings the season to a close at the NCAA Tournament.
Thank you #UGAFamily for all your support in a season unlike any other. ❤️#ShowUp | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/5lYxgx4JB0
— Georgia Basketball 🏀🐶 (@UGA_WBB) March 24, 2021
The Lady Bulldogs finished their season winning 8 of their final 10 games, including a 67-53 win over Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in San Antonio on Monday.