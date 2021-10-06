Former UGA standout reveals there was only one reason he de-committed from Notre Dame
Isaiah McKenzie was a solid football player at UGA, starring on special teams for the Bulldogs from the 2014-2016 seasons.
However, McKenzie was originally a Notre Dame commit before eventually signing with UGA’s Mark Richt.
UGA News
- Former UGA standout reveals there was only one reason he de-committed from Notre Dame
- The touching moment after the UGA-Arkansas game
- Dawgs just keep rolling, beating another Top 10 ‘nobody’
- Georgia RB Kendall Milton scores first career touchdown against Arkansas
- Dan Mullen says he was not outcoached in historic Florida loss
NextThe touching moment after the UGA-Arkansas game