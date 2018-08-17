Around the Dawghouse: Isaiah Wynn reportedly suffers season-ending injury

Around the Dawghouse will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens. Isaiah Wynn’s rookie season done before it even starts Well this stinks. After a stellar career at the Georgia, Isaiah Wynn was taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and was expected to be a major piece for the perennial contenders. But before Wynn’s rookie season even began, it now appears over. After being carted off the field during last night’s game, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Wynn had torn his Achilles and will miss the entire season.

Obviously this a major bummer for Wynn, who was poised for a big season with the Patriots, but if there is a bright spot it’s that he has signed his contract and gotten paid. Hopefully Wynn bounces back from the injury and is ready to go for the 2019 season. Paul Finebaum thinks the Dawgs will be on top again in 2018 Paul Finebaum is the voice of the SEC, and he’s given his pick on who is going to come out on top in the SEC East. And to the surprise of absolutely no one, he’s picked the Bulldogs. Georgia won the SEC East last year in runaway fashion and Finebaum expects them to do so again in 2018.

“They can and they will (repeat in the East) because they have a pretty good schedule,” Finebaum said. “Georgia has Auburn at home. That’s the game they lost last year on the road. Other than that, they play all of the usual suspects, which is very difficult but may not be as difficult this year.” Georgia’s schedule does seem to be a little easier given that it doesn’t have to visit Auburn, and LSU most likely won’t be as good as Mississippi State was a year ago. While the road trip to South Carolina will be tricky, that’s still a game Georgia should win. Most Georgia fans aren’t thinking about if it will win the SEC East, and I think that’s fair. Georgia’s expectations aren’t and shouldn’t be to just make it to Atlanta after the 2017 season. It should be getting to the College Football Playoff. And while getting to Atlanta will play a key part in that happening, Georgia fans shouldn’t get too excited about a prediction like this. Could Georgia be making a trip to Clemson?

On Thursday, ESPN’s David Hale spoke with Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich, who mentioned that while Clemson does have a home-and-home set with LSU in 2025-26, that wouldn’t stop a potential UGA and Clemson home-and-home. Georgia and Clemson both played in the College Football Playoff and have a lengthy history of playing each other. The two teams last met in 2014, with Georgia winning at home. Obviously this would be the marquee game of the week and maybe even the regular season given how both programs are rolling. Some might be concerned about the possibility of playing and losing to Clemson, which in turn would hurt Georgia’s playoff chances, Auburn showed last year that you can still very much make the playoff with two losses, as the Tigers would’ve done had it beaten Georgia in the SEC Championship game. This storyline will be something that Georgia fans will continue to monitor going forward. ESPN radio host says Georgia is “primed to be a dynasty” ESPN’s Will Cain is known for giving controversial opinions from time to time. But he gave one on Thursday that Georgia fans might like. On his radio show on Thursday, Cain threw out the word dynasty and spoke about how Georgia is poised to become one.