K.D. Johnson leads Georgia to Ole Miss looking to get Bulldogs back on track

ATHENS — Georgia KD Johnson has played exactly one collegiate game, but the explosive guard has already served notice that he is who the Bulldogs thought he would be.

Johnson had 21 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals in his debut on Wednesday night in a home loss to a hot-shooting Auburn team.

“We’re on to the next day,” Johnson said, sounding very much like a veteran. “Obviously we had a few, and a lot, of mistakes … we’ll go into practice, and we’ll get better.”

The Bulldogs (7-4, 0-4 SEC) are back on the road for a noon tip on Saturday against Ole Miss (6-4, 1-2) at The Pavillion in Oxford (TV: SEC Network).

UGA assistant coach Steve McClain said that while Johnson is relatively new to the team, he’s an old spirit, capable of influencing the performance and motivation in others.

“You saw in the first game how he not only impacted the game offensively, he impacted the game defensively. More than anything, he impacted the game with a spirit. He plays with such a fun attitude how he approaches it.

Georgia coach Tom Crean indicated after the loss to Auburn on Wednesday night that he would “shake up” the starting lineup, and Johnson is expected to make his first career start.

Johnson’s 21 points in his first game were the third-most by a Georgia freshman in his debut, trailing only Dominique Wilkins (26) and Anthony “Antman” Edwards (24).

GeorgaDogs.com Did You Know

“Saturday’s game will be Georgia’s fifth Southeastern Conference outing of the 2020-21 season. Devontae Shuler is the first true, fourth-year senior the Bulldogs will see in conference action.

Not only does Georgia not have a true senior, neither did any of the Bulldogs’ first four league foes – Mississippi State, LSU, Arkansas or Auburn.”