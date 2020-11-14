Georgia football fans can follow the latest gambling and point spread trends for UGA games and the other top SEC and national games each week on Go With The Flow — presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams and the entire DawgNation team will make their picks for the week’s top games and Dari Payrow, from RS Andrews, will tell them when they’re wrong. Join the fun on the DawgNation video channels and play along by making your own picks each week. This week’s edition of Go With The Flow includes key information bettors should know before making a wager on the games involving SEC teams this weekend.

Go With The Flow: Key trends to know before betting on the top SEC games of the weekend

Vanderbilt at Kentucky (-17.5)

The Commodores have been a bit of a “live dog” on the road as of late. Vanderbilt is just 5-15 straight up in its last 20 games away from home, but the Commodores are 12-7-1 against the spread during that stretch.

On the other hand, Kentucky is 11-9 against the spread in its last 20 games at home. The Wildcats are 9-11 against the spread in their last 20 games when favored by 14 or more points.

Arkansas at Florida (-17)

The Razorbacks have been on quite a run under first-year coach Sam Pittman. Arkansas is undefeated at 6-0 against the spread thus far this season.

Pittman, of course, won’t coach at Florida Saturday night after testing positive for the coronavirus.

On the other side, Florida is 14-8-1 against the spread as a favorite under coach Dan Mullen.

The Gators are also 1-1 straight up the week after the Georgia game under Mullen. Florida won 56-0 vs. Vanderbilt last season, but lost 38-17 vs. Missouri in 2018 as a six-point home favorite.

South Carolina at Ole Miss (-13)

Ole Miss won and covered in its only game as a favorite earlier this season when it beat Vanderbilt 54-12 in Nashville. The Rebels are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 as favorites.

Ole Miss is 1-2 against the spread at home thus far this season — covering a 24-point number in a loss to Alabama, but failing to cover in losses to Auburn and Florida.

Conversely, South Carolina is 2-2 against the spread as an underdog this season and 4-6-1 in their last 11 when getting points (Spreads and trend data courtesy of OddShark).

For more on the weekend in the SEC, and for some thoughts on the Masters, check out the latest edition of Go With The Flow, linked above.