Kirby Smart Georgia G-Day Game thoughts: JT Daniels in ‘command’

“JT has done a good job managing the offense, he’s in command of it,” Smart said during his halftime interview during the G-Day Game. “We got to get a little better protection in the pocket, we’ve got some pressure in there. He’s got to be able to handle that. He had a nice drive, there, stetson had a nice drive.”

ATHENS — Kirby Smart liked what he saw from JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett, but he wants to see more “clean” football from his team.

The Bulldogs’ first-team offense (Red) held a 14-10 win over the first-team defense (Black) after Daniels led a 6-play, 75-yard touchdown drive just before half.

Daniels’ operating without several injured receivers, hit Adonai Mitchell with a 24-yard touchdown pass just before the end of the first half.

“I’d like it to be cleaner on some things,” Smart said, asked what he hoped to see over the final 30 minutes at Sanford Stadium.

“I don’t want turnovers, and defensively we can’t give up the explosive plays,” Smart said. “A couple times there, the quarterback scrambled and made some plays with his feet.”

Kendall Milton opened the game’s scoring with an 8-yard touchdown pass, and Zamir White answered with a 2-yard run.