Live Updates: Georgia-Tennessee showdown, Kirby Smart’s pregame thoughts on officiating
Live blog will be updated with scores and news throughout the action
ATHENS — Kirby Smart preaches discipline and execution as much as anything else, and that could prove to be a winning edge in today’s battle of No. 1 teams.
Tennessee has been the pick for many high-profile analysts, including ESPN GameDay star Kirk Herbstreit, with many citing the Vols’ offense and win over Alabama.
A deeper dive into that game showed one fo the major reasons Tennessee won was penalties, as Alabama had 17 flags for an eye-popping 130 yards.
A tighter game was called in the secondary, which is something that former SEC coach Jeremy Pruitt pointed out can vary from game to game and affect the outcome.
Smart said this week he’s not concerned about the role penalties will play, and that’s probably because Georgia is one of the least penalized teams in the nation.
The Bulldogs rank 16th in the country with 32 flags for 314 yards, while Tennessee has committed twice that many (67-591).
“I think in the SEC our guys do a tremendous job of being consistent,” Smart said, asked about the officiating and if pass interference calls from vary from one game to the next.
“Nobody’s perfect, I’d agree there, but I don’t know if I’d use the word ‘subjective’ because they are all held to a standard, and they all have to evaluate and watch it and each play they get reviewed on,” he said.
“You may not like the call, but they do a good job on telling you why they called it, or why they didn’t.”
Quotable
“Everything we want to accomplish goes through this game,” — Sedrick Van Pran
Team captains
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson
OC Sedrick Van Pran
RB Kenny McIntosh
FS Christopher Smith
Tentative availability list
(Will be updated before kickoff)
• OG Xavier Truss (toe), probable
• RB Kendall Milton (quad), probable
• OLB Chaz Chambliss (hamstring), probable
• TE Arik Gilbert (personal), questionable
• OT Amarius Mims (knee), questionable
• WR A.D. Mitchell (ankle), questionable
• OLB Nolan Smith (chest), out
• SS Dan Jackson (foot), out
• RB Andrew Paul (knee), out
• OT Earnest Greene (back), out
• SS Drew Bobo (labrum), out
• LB CJ Washington (neck), out
FIRST QUARTER
coin toss ...