Live Updates: Georgia-Tennessee showdown, Kirby Smart’s pregame thoughts on officiating

ATHENS — Kirby Smart preaches discipline and execution as much as anything else, and that could prove to be a winning edge in today’s battle of No. 1 teams.

Tennessee has been the pick for many high-profile analysts, including ESPN GameDay star Kirk Herbstreit, with many citing the Vols’ offense and win over Alabama.

A deeper dive into that game showed one fo the major reasons Tennessee won was penalties, as Alabama had 17 flags for an eye-popping 130 yards.

A tighter game was called in the secondary, which is something that former SEC coach Jeremy Pruitt pointed out can vary from game to game and affect the outcome.

Smart said this week he’s not concerned about the role penalties will play, and that’s probably because Georgia is one of the least penalized teams in the nation.

The Bulldogs rank 16th in the country with 32 flags for 314 yards, while Tennessee has committed twice that many (67-591).