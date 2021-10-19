Kentucky coach to fan about late TD vs. UGA: ‘Stupid question’

On the ensuing final play, the now-No. 15 Wildcats scored a touchdown to provide the final margin in the 30-13 loss.

While trailing by more than three touchdowns with seven seconds left in Saturday’s loss to No. 1 UGA, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops opted to call a timeout rather than let the clock run out.

On Monday, Stoops was asked about the turn of events by a fan on his radio show, and the Kentucky coach got defensive:

“Why in the world would anyone think that’s a controversy?” he said, according to Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim.

“They try to stop every play, we try to score every play. That’s how the game goes. That’s a stupid question, ‘Why did you try to score?’ Because I wanted to.”

Kentucky’s final drive was criticized by fans of both teams on social media. Kentucky didn’t exactly play with sense of urgency in the fourth quarter of the SEC East showdown, putting together a 22-play offensive drive that took 11.5 minutes off the clock.

In Stoops’ defense, the touchdown against UGA’s vaunted defense provided his team with a positive moment to leave the game with. And Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart didn’t have any problems with it.

“Mark’s got a job to do,” Smart told reporters on Saturday. “He’s trying to compete and score. I mean why not? That’s what he came here to do, win the game and score points. I respect that. They had a long drive there.”