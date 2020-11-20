Former Georgia safety Otis Reese at last granted immediate eligibility by NCAA to play for Ole Miss

Nearly two months after the start of the college football season, former Georgia safety Otis Reese will get a chance play this season. Ole Miss announced on Friday that Reese had finally been granted immediate eligibility to play for the Rebels this season.

Reese transferred to Ole Miss in January of this year. He applied for an immediate waiver for eligibility but that was denied initially. While waiting to get eligibility from the NCAA to play this season, the SEC reversed course on its stance of granting immediate eligibility for players who transfer within the conference. This decision is also what allowed Cade Mays to suit up for the Tennessee Volunteers this season after he also transferred away from the Bulldogs.

“We appreciate the NCAA’s consideration of this matter and look forward to Otis participating in the remainder of the season,” Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said in a statement. “We are grateful for the diligence of everyone involved in this process.”

Back in September, Reese put out a statement on his time at the University of Georgia where he was pleading with the NCAA and SEC to allow him to play this season.

Reese signed with Georgia as a 4-star member of the 2018 recruiting class out of Leesburg, Ga. He appeared in every game of the 2019 season for Georgia, though largely in a special teams role. He had just three tackles last season.

Ole Miss’s game this weekend against Texas A&M has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Texas A&M. Georgia will get a chance to play this weekend, as the Bulldogs will play Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

