Priority 5-star CB target Tony Grimes has briskly moved up his decision date

Tony Grimes just recently settled on the fact he was going to remain a 2021 prospect and not graduate early to reclassify to the 2020 recruiting class. That’s because the future of high school football in Virginia was no longer in doubt. There does seem like a path for his Princess Anne football team in Virginia Beach to play the 2020 season. The nation’s No. 1 CB prospect (247Sports Composite) for 2021 has also recently announced his top 4 schools and that coaching staffs at Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State and Texas A&M hope that they were still clearly in it for his eventual college choice.

Grimes had previously expressed he wanted to make that decision on December 1, 2020. The early enrollee has now opted to raise up that timetable considerably. The 5-star CB announced on Father’s Day morning that he plans to make his decision known on June 30. That means Grimes will make his college commitment without the benefit of any more college visits. What’s the reason why? Grimes told DawgNation on Sunday morning that he was simply ready to go ahead and make his college commitment.

It was an impactful trip for the Bulldogs and the Grimes family. Georgia was basically hanging on by a thread as one of his top 12 schools prior to that trip. Grimes shared the reasons why with DawgNation in a lengthy conversation here. The Bulldogs quickly moved up as one of the core teams in his recruitment off that one trip. Georgia and North Carolina should be seen as the primary contenders. Especially with the revamped timeline. Texas A&M has the most early momentum in this recruitment. They were also the first school to secure a future official visit prior to the pandemic. But the Aggies did lose substantial built-up relationship equity when former DBs coach Maurice Linguist took a similar position at the first of the year with the Dallas Cowboys. Ohio State has an impressive track record of sending cornerbacks to the NFL as first-round draft picks, but the staff recently brought Kerry Combs back from the NFL to serve as defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator. Combs returned to Ohio State in late January. Those other two finalists do not have the same coaching staff continuity that Georgia and North Carolina present here.