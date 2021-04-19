Rules for DawgNation’s 5-star Mom Contest

DawgNation Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years of age or older. Void where prohibited. Employees (and their immediate families (parent, child, spouse or sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related) of Cox Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (“Sponsor”), and their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising and promotion agencies are not eligible to enter or win. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which are binding and final on matters relating to this Sweepstakes. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

HOW TO ENTER: Between 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on April 20, 2021 and 11:59 p.m. ET on April 30, 2021 (the “Entry Period”), write an essay of no more than ten (10) sentences explaining why you believe your mom is great (the “Submission”). Then, send your essay to Info@dawgnation.com (the “Email”) with DawgNation Mother’s Day Sweepstakes Entry in the subject line and your complete name, telephone number, and date of birth in the body of the Email and send your Email to receive one (1) entry. All entries must be received by April 30, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET on to be eligible. Submissions will not be judged and will have no bearing on the determination of winners.

Limit one (1) entry per person, per email address and per household for the duration of the Entry Period. Multiple entries received from any person or e-mail address or household after the first entry received from that person or email address or household will be void. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or means which subvert the entry process will be void. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. By participating in the Contest, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (www.dawgnation.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (www.dawgnation.com/privacy-policy), hereby incorporated by reference.

Entry must (i) be entrant’s own original work, (ii) be in English, (iii) cannot be previously published or submitted in connection with any other contest, (iv) be in keeping with the Sponsor’s image and (v) not be offensive or inappropriate, as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion, nor can it defame or invade publicity rights or privacy of any person, living or deceased, or otherwise infringe upon any person’s personal or property rights or any other third party rights. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entry that it determines, in its sole discretion, is offensive or inappropriate, not in keeping with Sponsor’s image or that is otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules.

Each entrant hereby irrevocably grants, transfers, sells, assigns and conveys to the Sponsor, its successors and assigns, all present and future right, title and interest of every kind and nature whatsoever, including, without limitation, all copyrights, and all rights incidental, subsidiary, ancillary or allied thereto (including, without limitation, all derivative rights) in and to the Submission for exploitation throughout the universe, in perpetuity, by means of any and all media and devices whether now known or hereafter devised. Sponsor shall have the right, in its sole discretion, to edit, composite, morph, scan, duplicate, or alter the Submission for any purpose which Sponsor deems necessary or desirable, and each entrant irrevocably waives any and all so-called moral rights they may have therein. Each entrant hereby acknowledges that such entrant does not reserve any rights in or to the Submission.

DRAWING: Five (5) potential winners will be selected in five (5) random drawings that will be held one (1) time per day from May 3, 2021 to May 7, 2021 from all eligible entries received as of the time of the drawing. Non-winning entries will rollover into subsequent random drawings. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Potential winners will be notified by e-mail and may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, a liability release and, where lawful, a publicity release within twenty-four (24) hours of issuance. If such documents are not returned within the specified time period, a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact the potential winner or the potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion, an alternate winner selected. If the potential winner is an eligible minor in his/her jurisdiction of residence, prize may be awarded in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian who will be responsible for fulfilling all requirements imposed on winner set forth herein.

PRIZES: Five (5) Prizes are available. Each Prize consists of one (1) $50 Kroger gift card, one (1) $50 Home Chef gift card, and one (1) $50 Bath and Body Works gift card. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $150. Total ARV of all Prizes: $750.

Gift cards are subject to separate terms and conditions as specified by issuers. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Winners may not substitute, assign or transfer prize or redeem prize for cash, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. Winners are responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes, if any, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided. All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, and their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the forgoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any awarded prize including any travel/activity related thereto; and (c) to the use of his/her name, voice, performance, photograph/video, image and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity and promotional purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Sponsor and its designees, without compensation (unless prohibited by law) or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so. By participating, entrant also agrees not to release any publicity or other materials on their own or through someone else regarding their participation in the Sweepstakes without the prior consent of the Sponsor, which it may withhold in its sole discretion.

MISCELLANEOUS: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, illegible, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, postage-due or garbled entries or mail; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prizes, or the incorrect uploading of any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Sweepstakes or website, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be void. Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes and, if terminated, at its discretion, randomly select the potential winners from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND OTHER REMEDIES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, participant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at the AAA regional office nearest the participant; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys’ fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

CHOICE OF LAW: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of Georgia, USA.

WINNERS’ LIST: For the names of the winners (available after May 17, 2021), send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: DawgNation Mother’s Day Sweepstakes, 223 Perimeter Center Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30346, for receipt no later than June 30, 2021.

SPONSOR: Cox Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 223 Perimeter Center Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30346.