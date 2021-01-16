Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

Defensive back Tyrique Stevenson makes it official, announces transfer to Miami

Connor Riley
Tyrqiue Stevenson is no longer a Georgia Bulldog, as he officially announced his transfer to Miami on Saturday evening.

Stevenson thanked Georgia in an Instagram post.

*More details will be added to this story as it develops

