Defensive back Tyrique Stevenson makes it official, announces transfer to Miami
Tyrqiue Stevenson is no longer a Georgia Bulldog, as he officially announced his transfer to Miami on Saturday evening.
Stevenson thanked Georgia in an Instagram post.
*More details will be added to this story as it develops
