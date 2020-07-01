WATCH: 5-star QB commit Brock Vandagriff has his pro day at the Elite 11
Brock Vandagriff, those curls and his cozy ballcap haven been at the well-known Elite 11 national quarterback competition in Tennessee this week.
He measured this week at 6 feet, 3 inches and right at 205 pounds. The senior at Prince Avenue Christian comes into the event rated as the nation’s No. 2 QB prospect and the nation’s No. 13 overall prospect for 2021 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
The three-day event concludes today. Vandagriff, like a lot of Georgia quarterbacks over the years, has turned some heads at the event. The tradition of future Bulldogs and the nation’s top quarterback competition now goes back more than 20 years.
- 2000: D.J. Shockley
- 2003: A.J. Bryant
- 2004: Joe Cox
- 2005: Matt Stafford (MVP)
- 2006: Logan Gray
- 2008: Zach Mettenberger
- 2008: Aaron Murray (MVP)
- 2013: Jacob Park
- 2015: Jacob Eason
- 2016: Jake Fromm
- 2017: Justin Fields (MVP)
- 2019: Carson Beck
- 2020: Brock Vandagriff
The Elite 11 is an inexact quarterback measuring tool. It doesn’t always indicate or project the top future pro, but it does identify a quality college prospect in all the major areas that will make them a Power Five starter and a potential NFL Draft pick down the road.
Andrew Luck and DeShaun Watson didn’t win the Elite 11. Neither did Jared Goff, Kyler Murray or Josh Rosen. But guys like Blake Barnett, Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa and Asiantii Woulard did.
Vandagriff stands at No. 4 overall heading into the final day of competition. He was at No. 3 overall heading into the second day. The Elite 11 this year is sorting its quarterbacks based on a blend of their junior season film and performance and what they do in camp this week.