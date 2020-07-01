WATCH: 5-star QB commit Brock Vandagriff has his pro day at the Elite 11

Brock Vandagriff, those curls and his cozy ballcap haven been at the well-known Elite 11 national quarterback competition in Tennessee this week.

He measured this week at 6 feet, 3 inches and right at 205 pounds. The senior at Prince Avenue Christian comes into the event rated as the nation’s No. 2 QB prospect and the nation’s No. 13 overall prospect for 2021 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

The three-day event concludes today. Vandagriff, like a lot of Georgia quarterbacks over the years, has turned some heads at the event. The tradition of future Bulldogs and the nation’s top quarterback competition now goes back more than 20 years.