WATCH: Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart shows off hops on sideline

KNOXVILLE, Tn. -- Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart may not dress out in the red and black on Saturdays like he used to, but the former safety still has some spring.

In the second quarter of the Bulldogs’ game against Tennessee, tight end Brock Bowers attempted to make a circus catch along the Georgia sideline to move the sticks. About 15 feet from him was Smart, about two and a half feet above the ground, mid-jump in anticipation of the reception.