(1) Georgia
24
Halftime
10
Tennessee
  • Mississippi State
    43
    Final
    (16) Auburn
    34
    New Mexico State
    3
    Final
    (3) Alabama
    59
    Samford
    52
    Final
    Florida
    70
  • South Carolina
    14
    Halftime
    Missouri
    17
    Kentucky
    Sun, 11/14 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Vanderbilt
    (11) Texas A&M
    Sun, 11/14 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (12) Ole Miss
    Arkansas
    Sun, 11/14 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    LSU
  • Mississippi State
    43
    Final
    (16) Auburn
    34
    New Mexico State
    3
    Final
    (3) Alabama
    59
    Samford
    52
    Final
    Florida
    70
  • South Carolina
    14
    Halftime
    Missouri
    17
    Kentucky
    Sun, 11/14 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Vanderbilt
    (11) Texas A&M
    Sun, 11/14 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (12) Ole Miss
    Arkansas
    Sun, 11/14 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    LSU

WATCH: Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart shows off hops on sideline

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is applying a "hunting" mentality for the road trip to Tennessee. Here, defensive back Ameer Speed (9), Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss (73), Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue (96), Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) lead the team out for their game with Missouri on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)
Mackenzie Miles
Posted

KNOXVILLE, Tn. -- Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart may not dress out in the red and black on Saturdays like he used to, but the former safety still has some spring.

In the second quarter of the Bulldogs’ game against Tennessee, tight end Brock Bowers attempted to make a circus catch along the Georgia sideline to move the sticks. About 15 feet from him was Smart, about two and a half feet above the ground, mid-jump in anticipation of the reception.

UGA News

NextGeorgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis briefly exits game with lower...
Leave a Comment