WATCH: Georgia softball homers twice to knock off No. 5 Florida

ATHENS — Georgia softball made the most of its moment in the national spotlight Saturday night, topping No. 5 ranked Florida 4-2 on ESPN.

Pitcher Mary Wilson Avant tossed a one-hitter for the No. 20-ranked Lady Bulldogs (23-5, 4-3), who will look to make it two over the Gators at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Jack Turner Stadium (TV: SEC Network).

Avant (12-2) allowed one hit and two unearned runs, striking out six Florida batters in tossing the complete game.

Georgia got it done on the plate against the Gators (25-4, 8-2) thanks to freshman Payden Bordeau and sophomore Sara Mosley delivering home runs.

Bordeau hit a two-out, two-run homer off the video board in left field in the third inning to knot the game at 2-2.

“Just like anybody would say, it’s one of the best feelings ever,” Bordeau said in the postgame release of her first career home run. “There’s nothing really to it. It just felt really good to finally have that feeling.”

The Lady Bulldogs took the lead in the fourth off Mosley’s solo shot, going up 3-2.

Georgia kept the pressure on in the fifth when Jaiden Fields delivered an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-2 and close the scoring.

Avant, meanwhile, didn’t allow a hit after the second inning.

“Payden really saw the ball well, stuck to the plan, and got her swing off,” UGA coach Lu Harris-Champer said. “I was excited to see Sara Mosely get out there and get a big one for us. Jaiden [Fields] too, that’s what she does. She hits in runners, outstanding job at the plate.

“I’m really proud of the defense. I thought the defense was outstanding, and Mary Wilson [Avant] was on point, pitched a great game tonight.”