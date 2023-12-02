clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Things to know: Tim Tebow shares tip on Alabama game plan with Jalen Milroe
ATLANTA — Tim Tebow has been watching Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe closely and sees the improvement in the Tide pass game.
Cover 4: Which ‘Dawg outside of Brock Bowers does Georgia need the most to …
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition continues a series of posts where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, …
Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels to retire from football due to …
Former Georgia football quarterback JT Daniels has retired from football due to multiple concussions, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Alabama, Georgia head into SEC title game on brink of CFB free agency wave
ATLANTA — Roster management never stops, even as Georgia and Alabama arrive in Atlanta collectively focused on their Saturday showdown.
Georgia football-Alabama game time, TV channel, watch online, odds for …
The Georgia football team takes on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2023 SEC Championship. Below, you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds, as well as how …
