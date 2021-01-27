Tennessee to hire Josh Heupel of UCF to be its next head coach

According to multiple reports, the school is hiring Central Florida head coach Josh Heupel to the new head coach at Tennessee. He has spent the previous three seasons as the head coach at Central Florida where he compiled a 28-8 record.

It looks like the Tennessee Volunteers have found their next head coach. And he comes from the same school where it landed its new athletic director.

In addition to his time at Missouri, Heupel has also worked at Oklahoma. He served as the quarterbacks coach from 2006 to 2010 and then became the offensive coordinator from 2011 to 2014. Heupel also won a national title as the quarterback for the Sooners as a player in 2000. He finished second in Heisman Trophy voting during that season. Tennessee is set to play Oklahoma in the 2024 season.

Heupel will be replacing Jeremy Pruitt, who was fired earlier in January due in part to an investigation into recruiting violations in the program. Pruitt went 16-19 in his time at Tennessee. Heupel seems to be about as close to a 180 from Pruitt, as the latter was known for his defensive acumen and recruiting success.

Central Florida is the same school where Tennessee’s new athletic director Danny White came from as well. White replaces Phillip Fulmer, who is set to retire from his role with the Volunteers.

Georgia beat Tennessee 44-21 this past season. The Bulldogs, along with the rest of the SEC will learn the official schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday, when the league announces it at 2 p.m. ET.

