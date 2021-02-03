BREAKING: 5-star DB Terrion Arnold has made his college decision

Terrion Arnold has made his long-awaited college decision. The high-priority Georgia target shared his college commitment on National Signing Day via a live broadcast on ESPN.

He made the choice to join the defending national champion Alabama Crimson Tide.

What did it all come down to?

“It just came down to the school that is going to help me develop the most to be able to go out there and compete. Like most importantly just the relationships part. It was what I feel most comfortable with and it is just where I see myself for the next three or four years.”

Alabama was able to pull ahead of two SEC rivals thanks to a few deciding factors.

“My relationship with Nick Saban,” Arnold said. “He’s the G.O.A.T. as they would say and my relationship with the basketball coach. That’s coach Nate Oats and certain things like that. Just looking forward to competing with the best of the best.”

This commitment gives Alabama the nation’s No. 3 safety and No. 50 overall recruit on the 247Sports Composite ranking across all recruiting services for the 2021 cycle. 247Sports also recently gave Arnold his fifth star as the nation’s No. 2 safety and No. 25 overall recruit on its recent rankings update.

What getting Terrion Arnold now means for Alabama

Arnold becomes the 27th member of the recruiting class for Alabama. The Crimson Tide has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class (247Sports Composite) for 2021 based on the strength of a whopping seven prospects with a 5-star rating.

The flashy defensive back now ranks as the tenth highest-rated recruit in a class that is set to go down as the most impressive single-year recruiting class in modern college football history. He is one of six defensive backs in a record-setting Alabama haul, including four top 200 prospects.

This decision also gives Alabama a pair of top 50 overall national recruits at cornerback, including 5-star early enrollee Ga’Quincy McKinstry. Both Arnold and McKinstry plan to play basketball at Alabama under Nate Oats as well as football for Nick Saban.

He told DawgNation on Wednesday morning that he made his decision approximately a week ago and his decision never wavered.

“I was sitting in my room breaking down film and I’m like a guy who has a very strong relationship with God,” Arnold said. “It just came to me. Like I saw myself there.”

There was no hesitation after that point.

“Nah, when God leads you in the right direction and it is your choice to go ahead and take it then it is normally what I always do,” Arnold said.

Terrion Arnold: A few other factors at work here

It was interesting to learn he factored in playing college basketball heavily here. He said it made up about 40 percent of his overall decision.

Arnold chose the Tide over heavy interest in Georgia.

“It kind of just feels like a sense of relief,” Arnold said. “Like man, I finally did it. But now it is time to go and do it all over again and prove myself. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

He said that he only told two people prior to his decision. That was his mother and his grandfather right before the ESPN ceremony went live.

What is the first thing he is going to tell the Alabama staff when he lets them know?

“I am going to tell them you are getting the hardest worker in the country and I promise you I am going to have an impact like no other,” Arnold said on Wednesday.

Check out his highly impressive senior film below.