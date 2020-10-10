Texas A&M downs Florida 41-38 on last-second field goal

Aggies’ senior linebacker Buddy Johnson forced a fumble at the 50-yard line with 3:40 left, and A&M drove to the Gators’ 8 before Seth Small kicked a 26-yard field as time expired at Kyle Field.

ATHENS — The complexion of the SEC East Division has a slightly different look on the heels of Texas A&M’s 41-38 upset victory over Florida in College Station on Saturday.

The Aggies improve to 2-1 with the win while Florida drops to 2-1 with the loss.

“It was very important, you’ve got to learn to win these,” said Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who with the win over the No. 4 Gators got his first win over a Top 5-ranked team since taking over as the Aggies head coach three years ago.

“You’ve got to learn to not play the scoreboard and play every play.”

Kellen Mond was 25-of-35 passing for 338 yards with three touchdowns, and tailback Isaiah Spiller had 27 carries for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was 23-of-32 passing for 312 yards and 4 touchdowns, but the Gators managed just 90 yards rushing on 24 carries.