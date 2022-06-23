Arch Manning coach report: Texas beat Georgia for commit with ‘Genius’ offensive approach, tireless recruiting effort

ATHENS — The Arch Manning commitment to Texas football has triggered plenty of commentaries, and there will be even more after Manning’s high school coach weighed in. RELATED: Arch Manning commits to Texas rebuild over champion Dawgs

Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at New Orleans’ Isidore Newman High School, ranked Texas coach Steve Sarkisian ahead of Georgia OC Todd Monken and everyone else, for that matter. RELATED Social media reacts to Texas getting commit from Arch Manning “Sark, besides being a genius in pass game and second-to-none in football acumen and offensive ideology, he’s a good person,” Stewart told ESPN. “He and A.J. Milwee formed their own relationships,” Stewart said of the Longhorns’ QB coach. “They really took the time to really recruit him. I was able to see it firsthand.” RELATED: Georgia seems natural for Arch Manning entering into peak recruiting season Milwee is a former quarterback himself, albeit, from the Division ll level. His expertise in coaching quarterbacks may have given him an advantage over Monken, who is known more for his play-calling and offensive schemes than technical development at the position.

Still, for a Texas program coming off a shaky 5-7 season with a second-year head coach to beat defending national champion Georgia for a recruit was shocking when put into full context. The Bulldogs feature a deep and talented offensive line room as well as big, athletic targets at tight end and elite speed on the perimeter. The only question is the run-pass ratio, with Kirby Smart seemingly reluctant to turn quarterbacks loose at times. One coach speaking anonymously to Athlon suggested Smart will have to rely on his offense more this season, saying, “eventually, they’re going to have to open the offense up and push Stetson Bennett.” Meanwhile, Sarkisian made it clear what type of offense awaits Manning in Austin, should he go through with his commitment and sign with Texas. “All Goes, No Brakes!!” The former Alabama OC and NFL and USC head coach tweeted.

Georgia has not had as much success developing quarterbacks into NFL players at the position with Jake Fromm going in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft, and current QB Stetson Bennett not among the projected NFL draft picks next year. Justin Fields and JT Daniels, two former 5-star quarterback prospects, both transferred out of Georgia and to other schools. The Bulldogs have plenty of great talent still left, with former Alabama commit Carson Beck and former Oklahoma commit Brock Vandagriff on the roster, along with Gunner Stockton. Smart and Georgia are known for their strong recruiting efforts, but Manning’s high school coach indicated Texas was digging deep recruiting Manning too, joking with ESPN that he talked to Milwee “more than my wife the last two years.” It was also written that Stewart said “the (Texas) quarterback coach was around Isidore Newman enough that he would be flipping the light on in the weight room at 7 a.m.” Manning’s commitment will likely have an immediate impact on Texas recruiting, as several elite receivers and skill position players will likely follow his lead and choose the Longhorns.

The Bulldogs appear to be doing just fine, ranked No. 5 in the 2023 team recruiting rankings with 12 commits behind Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Penn State. Texas jumped to No. 19 in the team rankings with Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, among the 8 commits they have on board, per the 247Sports composite ratings.

