Mild-mannered Eric Stokes drops ‘blood bath’ line referencing Texas, Oklahoma SEC addition

ATHENS — NFL first-round pick Eric Stokes was known best at Georgia in his interviews for his constant praise of teammates and uplifting outlook on most every issue.

But reflecting back on the game Omenihu was referencing, that was a UGA team missing first-round NFL pick Deandre Baker, who had opted out, along with injured team captain and team sacks leader D’Andre Walker.

Middle linebacker Monty Rice was also injured and unable to start or play significant snaps in that game.

It was also a particularly rough game for punter Jake Camarda, a then-freshman who fielded a snap with his knee on the ground, leading to a field goal for Texas, and shanked another that went 11 yards.

Offensively, UGA was out of its rhythm. Former coordinator Jim Chaney -- perhaps with one foot out the door to Tennessee -- was slow to adjust to the Longhorns’ defense.

Even the normally dynamic D’Andre Swift was off his game, fumbling twice and finishing with 12 yards on 8 carries.