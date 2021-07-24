Mild-mannered Eric Stokes drops ‘blood bath’ line referencing Texas, Oklahoma SEC addition

Georgia coach Kirby Smart talks to cornerback Eric Stokes as they leave the field at Superdome following a 28-21 loss to Texas. (Curtis Compton/AJC)
ATHENS — NFL first-round pick Eric Stokes was known best at Georgia in his interviews for his constant praise of teammates and uplifting outlook on most every issue.

But reflecting back on the game Omenihu was referencing, that was a UGA team missing first-round NFL pick Deandre Baker, who had opted out, along with injured team captain and team sacks leader D’Andre Walker.

Middle linebacker Monty Rice was also injured and unable to start or play significant snaps in that game.

It was also a particularly rough game for punter Jake Camarda, a then-freshman who fielded a snap with his knee on the ground, leading to a field goal for Texas, and shanked another that went 11 yards.

Offensively, UGA was out of its rhythm. Former coordinator Jim Chaney -- perhaps with one foot out the door to Tennessee -- was slow to adjust to the Longhorns’ defense.

Even the normally dynamic D’Andre Swift was off his game, fumbling twice and finishing with 12 yards on 8 carries.

Texas was playing with something to prove in New Orleans when it met the Bulldogs, and the Longhorns outplayed Georgia in the trenches.

“Texas outplayed us, outcompeted us,” Smart said. “They out-coached us. They out-physicaled us. They did a lot of things better than us.”

It turned out that Smart had allowed the Longhorns staff to visit Georgia the prior spring and ‘pick brains.’

Indeed, a part of the reason Georgia runs the defense it does is because of the beating Ohio State put on Smart’s Alabama defense in the 2014 College Football Playoff.

It was the once-proud program’s first New Year’s bowl game outside the state of Texas in 10 years.

That Longhorns team was also playing for its first 10-win season in 10 years. The program hasn’t won 10 games since, either, and former coach Tom Herman was fired after only four years.

Georgia, to Stokes’ point, plays a rugged schedule each year in the SEC and has managed to win 10 games or more six of the last 10 seasons and is on a run of four-straight Top 10 finishes.

There’s sure to be plenty more chatter on the topic of Oklahoma and Texas anticipated entry into the SEC. It’s a topic that can rile up even the most mild-mannered and pleasant people, like Stokes.

